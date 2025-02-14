CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 175.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

CRSP opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.