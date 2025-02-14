CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $56.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.