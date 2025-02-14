Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.58. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,924 shares trading hands.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.