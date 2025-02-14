Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.58. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,924 shares trading hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.