Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Cybin stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.46. Cybin has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

