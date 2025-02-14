DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

