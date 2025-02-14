DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $212.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DASH. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 356,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 682,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,503,000 after acquiring an additional 206,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,764,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

