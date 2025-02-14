DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $245.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at $167,307,894.26. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

