Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Point Credit worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $666.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.