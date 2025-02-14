Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 779,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 154,823 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,101.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,370,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 240,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

