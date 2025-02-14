Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 242,081 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,869.17). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,173.06). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

