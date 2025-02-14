Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.01. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 3,079 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 12.48% of Ellomay Capital worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

