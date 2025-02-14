Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

