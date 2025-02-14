Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and traded as high as $112.20. Enova International shares last traded at $110.92, with a volume of 190,678 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,125,389.75. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,543. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 823.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

