EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 557.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.