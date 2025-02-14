Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,473,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,964.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 883,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 621,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

