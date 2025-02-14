Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $18,837,034.20. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,834,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Confluent by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,038,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.