Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,281 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 73.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 54.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 5.2 %

Exelixis stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

