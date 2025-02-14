Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 467,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,320.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

