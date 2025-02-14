Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

