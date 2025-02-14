Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Fidus Investment worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

