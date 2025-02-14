First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $259.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $218.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

