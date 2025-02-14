Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

