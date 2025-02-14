ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

