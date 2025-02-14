FY2025 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Boosted by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $132.88 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

