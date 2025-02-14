GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.24 and traded as low as C$32.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$34.18, with a volume of 9,466 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

