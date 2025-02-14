Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.31 and traded as high as C$72.69. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$72.39, with a volume of 428,714 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
