Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.31 and traded as high as C$72.69. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$72.39, with a volume of 428,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.4 %

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.