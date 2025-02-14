Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.55 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 294.98 ($3.71). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 286.46 ($3.60), with a volume of 11,410 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.24. The stock has a market cap of £83.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,507.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandy Nairn bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £155,100 ($194,922.71). 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

