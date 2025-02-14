Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GMED opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

