Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

