Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $139.64 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

