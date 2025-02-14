GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of GSK by 231.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. GSK’s payout ratio is 93.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

