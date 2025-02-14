Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $39,794,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of TJUL opened at $28.11 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

