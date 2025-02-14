InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 578,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

IVT opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. Research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.