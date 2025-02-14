InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

