Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and traded as high as $120.80. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $120.80, with a volume of 13,349 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 33,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

