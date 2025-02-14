Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 495.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 653.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 88,310 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $575,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $849.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.