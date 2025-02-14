Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.