IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,989,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

