Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 578 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

