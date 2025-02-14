Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 225,304 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 346.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $484.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

