Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and traded as high as $40.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 3,334 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
