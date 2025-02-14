JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Insider Activity

DoorDash stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.