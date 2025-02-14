JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

