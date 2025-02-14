JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

