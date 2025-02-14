JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.05 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.71). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.71), with a volume of 832,811 shares.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.56. The firm has a market cap of £378.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
