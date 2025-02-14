KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KBR were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KBR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,185,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after buying an additional 353,209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,256,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,840,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

