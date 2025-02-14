KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Creative Planning increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 117,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp
In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KeyCorp Stock Performance
KEY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04.
KeyCorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.
KeyCorp Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
