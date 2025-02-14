KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Creative Planning increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 117,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.