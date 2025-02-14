Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 376,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

