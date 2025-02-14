Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

