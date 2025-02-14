Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

